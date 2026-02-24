Operators of a Totnes petrol station which won permission to sell alcohol around the clock despite a barrage of objections from local people are applying to scrap four of the stringent conditions imposed on them.
When the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) was given permission for 24-hour booze sales after a long licensing committee hearing 18 months ago, South Hams councillors insisted on the conditions.
MFG has more than 1,200 petrol stations across the country, the majority of them licensed to sell alcohol around the clock. Local police had no objections to the 2024 application, but objectors included the town council, the town’s street pastors and the local MP.
One neighbour said the change would cause ‘untold nuisance’ and said the petrol station – linked to the town’s Morrisons store – had become a gathering point when the pubs closed.
Another said: “There is no need for the sale of alcohol on a 24 hours basis, Totnes is not a metropolis, it is a rural town. We do not need nor wish for a thriving nightlife.”
South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden said there was a risk of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and disturbances.
The condition around the sale of alcohol through the night pay window was imposed after locals said noisy groups gathered there.
MFG was told it must not sell beer, lager, or cider with an ABV content of 6% or above, apart from craft and premium beers. There must be at least two members of staff on duty between 11pm and 6am, and there must be no sales of alcohol through a night pay window.
They were also told to invite their neighbours to a meeting at least quarterly.
Now, however, the company has lodged an application with South Hams Council to remove all of those conditions.
The closing date for any representations to be made is March 5.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.