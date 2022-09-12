God Save The King! Proclamations read out across South Hams
SOUTH Hams residents bore witness to the official announcement of King Charles III’s accession to the throne earlier this week.
St James’s Palace in Westminster held the first proclamation to the nation on Saturday, while County Hall in Exeter hosted the Devon-wide proclamation on Sunday. That was then cascaded to the South Hams at Follaton House first thing Monday morning, after which it was the turn of the individual towns.
Dignitaries and members of the public gathered outside Follaton House in Totnes to hear the Deputy Chairman of South Hams District Council, Cllr Bernard Taylor, read the proclamation confirming King Charles III as our monarch.
Cllr Taylor said: “It was a real honour to read the proclamation in the South Hams. The event at Follaton House is a part of history and playing a role in that is a privilege. I wish His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort the very best for the future as they start their new roles.”
Dartmouth picked up the mantel at 11am when Town Crier Les Ellis read out the proclamation from the bandstand at Royal Avenue Gardens. Amidst a sea of sunflowers and other floral tributes Town Crier Les Ellis read out the proclamation from Royal Avenue Gardens Bandstand, proceeded by a rendition of “God Save The King”, and our new national anthem.
Later, on Monday afternoon, it was the turn of Totnes’ residents to hear the proclamation from their mayor.
Despite the rain a large crowd gathered at Brutus Stone on Fore Street in the centre of the town. The stone, believed to mark the spot where Brutus of ancient Troy founded Totnes, was also the site of Queen Elizabeth II’s proclamation to the throne in 1952.
Amidst a sea of black umbrellas, Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, read out the proclamation. This was followed by a rendition of “God Save the King”, three cheers for the new monarch, and singing of the national anthem. The mayor and town council dignitaries then processed up the hill with residents for a minute’s silence and some moments to reflect outside St Mary’s Church.
Cllr Emily Price said: “The proclamation confirming a new monarch is a once in a generation tradition. Whilst we no longer rely on this event for the important news to be shared, it does provide a time for the community to come together to reflect. As Mayor of Totnes, representing Totnes Town Council and the people of our town, I was proud to deliver the reading for those residents who are grieving deeply and for whom these traditions carry deep meaning.”
During the national and local proclamations flags, which had been lowered to half-mast since the death of The Queen, were raised for King Charles III. The flags have now returned to half-mast for the rest of the period of national mourning.
Kingsbridge residents will be able to hear their proclamation at a special civic community service on Saturday, September 17, at St Edmund’s Church on Fore Street. The town crier will repeat the proclamation on the church steps after the service.
