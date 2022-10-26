Lifeworks aim to give people with learning disabilities great lives, by creating opportunities so that the people they support can reach their full potential and are engaged with and valued by their communities. All of their work has been developed in response to the needs of people with learning disabilities and their families, and over the course of a year, the charity support 200 people with learning disabilities. Lifework’s services include the provision of residential and short breaks, specialist further education, and numerous community projects with our young people leading the way.