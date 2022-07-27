Gorse fire fought by helicopter

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Thursday 28th July 2022 12:00 pm
Bambi bucket
(Wiki commons )

A team effort has been fighting a gorse fire at Bolberry Down .

The fire had reignited so a number off assets had to be brought in.

A collaboration between the National Trust, South Devon Countryside and AH Helicopter Services Ltd coordinated by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service swung into action.

A Hughes 500 helicopter fitted with a bambi bucket repeatedly dropped 450 litres of sea water at a time on to the smouldering cliff edges.

As of July 28 the fire continues.

Bolberry Down
