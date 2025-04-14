The south west’s major trauma centre and acute specialist hospital at Derriford will benefit from a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Care Building after the Department of Health and Social Care rubber-stamped funding for the project.
Stuart Windsor, Future Hospital Director, said “Since the announcement in January about support for our Emergency Care Building project, we have worked at pace to finish and submit the final business case for this much needed facility.
“We are thrilled that the government has confirmed support for the full funding required to deliver the project, which will make a huge difference to the people of Plymouth and the wider south west peninsula.
Construction has already started, and the new building will open in 2028, followed by the creation of a new children’s emergency facility.”
In a letter to local NHS leaders, Health Minister Karin Smyth confirmed funding available for schemes in the first wave of the New Hospital Programme, and now patients in Plymouth will benefit from a new integrated Emergency Care Building, including dedicated areas for children and frail patients.
Charlotte Taylor of the New Hospital Programme said: “This marks a significant milestone for Derriford Hospital and the community it serves.
It provides the financial certainty to move ahead with confidence and we will continue working closely with the Trust to deliver a modern hospital that meets the needs of patients and staff for decades to come.”
The second floor will be dedicated to Same Day Emergency Care; where hospital treatment is needed, but ongoing care is provided in the community.
There will be a short stay area, and facilities for the most frail patients.
The building will provide four new state-of-the-art theatres for diagnosis and treatment guided by modern imaging techniques on the third floor.
In addition, five new theatres will be installed on the fourth floor for emergency and planned surgery.