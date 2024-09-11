Millions of pensioners are poised to lose winter fuel payments following yesterday’s vote in parliament.
Despite unrest on the Labour benches over the plan (52 MPs abstained and one voted against the proposal), a move by the Conservative Party against the motion was defeated by 348 votes to 228.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the move to scrap the universal payment shortly after July’s election win, saying the country needed to plug a £22 billion black hole in the economy.
Following the vote, about 10 million pensioners across the country will not receive the £200-£300 payment this winter, and only those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits will be eligible.
In the Devon County Council (DCC) area, a total of 180,579 pensioners (nine in 10) will be affected.
Two Devon MPs – Caroline Voaden from the Liberal Party and the Conservative Rebecca Smith - voted against the plan.
Ms Voaden, South Devon’s MP, said she had been “inundated” by comments from local people saying they were already struggling and scared about the coming winter months.
In her South Devon constituency, an estimated 23,179 pensioners are at risk of losing the payment, while in South West Devon almost 22,000 pensioners will reportedly lose the allowance.
The area’s MP, Rebecca Smith, said that while Labour were giving “their union paymasters” a pay rise (in reference to the recent wage increases for train drivers and public sector workers, including junior doctors), the government was “happy” to cut vital payments to pensioners.
Devon County Council (DCC) debated the issue at a council meeting on September 5, pointing out that only those receiving a pension of less than £218.15 a week (or £332.95 a week for couples) were eligible for pension credits, which it said was “significantly lower than the living wage rate”.
PM Sir Keir Starmer has defended the policy, saying pensions will rise by 4 per cent from next April, resulting in a £460 annual increase.
According to a recent survey by Almond Financial on state pensions in 30 European countries, the UK ranks 15th when comparing income against the cost of living.