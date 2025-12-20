Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden has condemned the Government’s latest planning reforms, warning they represent a serious erosion of local democracy and sideline the voices of communities.
Under the new rules, local councillors will no longer have the final say on major housing developments of 150 homes or more. Instead, where councillors intend to refuse such applications, the decision can be taken out of local hands and referred directly to the Housing Secretary.
Voaden said: “This extraordinary power grab from the Government is a complete insult to local people. Local councillors are democratically elected to make decisions on behalf of their communities, not to act as a rubber stamp for ministers in Whitehall.
“Good planning decisions are community-led and include the vital infrastructure communities need, including GPs, NHS dentists and schools. That requires local knowledge and democratic accountability.”
The reforms form part of the Labour Government’s wider push to accelerate housing delivery, with ministers arguing that the planning system must do more to support economic growth. The Government aims to deliver 1.5 million new homes by the end of the current Parliament, citing the need to prioritise housing growth and speed up development.
Announcing the changes on Thursday 18 December, Home Secretary Steve Reed said the reforms were intended to streamline the planning process and ensure large housing schemes are delivered more quickly. While he said local authorities would retain planning powers in principle, the new legislation would “ensure the right decisions are taken in the local and national interest”.
Under the proposals, councils will be required to notify the Home Secretary when they plan to refuse applications involving developments with 150+ homes, giving central government the opportunity to intervene.
Voaden added: “The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to reverse these changes and recommit to a planning system that is locally led, democratically accountable, and focused on delivering genuinely sustainable development.”
The reforms are contained within the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which has now received Royal Assent.
