Since its formal launch at the House of Lords in January 2023, the Great South West Partnership has created a powerful voice of the region’s business leaders, universities, colleges, academics, local government, and Local Enterprise Partnerships, showcasing the region's potential to lead the UK’s plans for growth.
The Partnership has set out the region’s vital role in delivering the Government’s priorities, including increasing inward investment, establishing the country as a science superpower, and transitioning to a future economy anchored around net zero.
The region’s strengths in marine, energy, technology, agriculture and defence are critical to delivering against net zero targets, increasing food and energy security, and helping the UK become the global leader in environmental science and innovation.
Karl Tucker, Chair of the Great South West Partnership, said: “The region has huge potential to deliver the UK’s energy transformation, while securing our defence and energy supply, and delivering economic growth.
“The past year we have been laying the groundwork to deliver our message to Government and industry on a national level. We now have an exciting agenda ahead of us, and I look forward to working with our partners to promote the region’s investable opportunities, businesses, and key sectors on the national stage.”
Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, Great South West Board member, and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Great South West, said: “The South West is undoubtedly the greatest region in Britain, full of great talent and a deep determination to deliver for where we live. As Chair of the Great South West APPG in Parliament, I’m constantly championing everything we have to offer - from our brilliant agricultural sector that boosts the nation’s food security, to our leading defence companies that are providing military equipment across the globe. I’m proud that we have the Government’s backing, and I look forward to the Great South West moving from strength-to-strength through 2024 and beyond.”
The Great South West will also present the region’s vast investment, development, business, and regeneration opportunities at UKREiiF, the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, in May. The Partnership will be hosting an exciting programme of events, panel discussions with leading industry figures, and networking sessions with members of the Partnership Board at its dedicated pavilion throughout the three day conference.
In the spring, the Partnership will be publishing a report into the growth potential of the region’s high value manufacturing sector. Manufacturing has been identified as a key sector to help grow the economy by up to £45 billion and 190,000 jobs by 2035, and underpins the region’s priority areas including energy, defence, and marine.
The Partnership will also be commissioning an Independent Economic Review of the Great South West, to be published in the autumn. The review will draw on leading national experts, and will provide a detailed assessment of the potential of the region’s economy to lead the UK’s growth agenda.
National and regional events bringing together business leaders, MPs, Ministers, and academics will be announced throughout the year.
With an exciting agenda to promote the region’s potential on the national stage, the Partnership is encouraging businesses, educators, academics, researchers and local government to get behind the region’s ambitions, and to #BackTheGreatSouthWest.
Find out more about the Great South West: greatsouthwest.co.uk