'Salcombe Green Team’ is being launched. The aim of the group is to care for and improve Salcombe, by planting and maintaining some public spaces and help keep the town green, clean, attractive and litter-free. They plan to start small-scale and focus on tidying a few high profile, visible areas to enhance the welcome to the town for residents, businesses and visitors. The group will be volunteer led and independent of the Town Council, although they support it as do SHDC Councillors Samantha Dennis and Mark Long, and DCC Councillor Rufus Gilbert. They have had helpful encouragement, guidance and wise words from Graham Price, the Chair of 'Kingsbridge in Bloom'. Jasper Evans, Caroline Bricknell are Christine Milton are behind the project. The inaugural meeting is between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday April 17 at The Kings Arms, Fore Street, Salcombe. Everyone interested in volunteering is welcome to come along and hear more about it.