Kingsbridge in Bloom are celebrating a raft of awards in the South West in Bloom competition.
They won gold in the Small Town Category, the SWTA trophy and framed certificate for the Small Town winner of group, the Sargent Trophy for the entry on judging day that came across best in all areas of the judging and the Budge Social Media Trophy.
President Graham Price said the results reflect a year of hard work: “We have a weekly working party and there's a lot of people that actually work behind the scenes doing the social media and the website.
“Everyone is valued equally within the group, but they've really excelled this year and we were quite pleased that the colour scheme we chose, which was based around the colours of the RNLI, worked very well.”
There are around 25 people in the working group of which around 18 to 20 turn up for the weekly working group.
Graham described his feelings: “Very pleased and quite humbled by the fact that we were able to do so well.
“We were at the top of the game and, you know, it was a very prestigious event
“Kingsbridge is a model for Britain in Bloom and the top judges that we had from the RHS Bob Sweet and John Yeo were very complimentary about our entry and said it was one of the best entries that they'd seen in this part of the world.”
The way it works is that you can only enter the national Britain in Bloom competition once every three years so that everyone gets a chance to get some national recognition.
The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ (IYN) results were also revealed:
These are areas where residents look after their own locality and are marked 1-5 with 5 being Outstanding and 4 Thriving.
Old Primrose Line Railway Bridge – 5, Kingsbridge Lime Kiln – 5,
Kingsbridge Community Garden – 5, WI boat display – 4,
Saffron Park Gateway Garden – 4, Kingsbridge Care Hub- 4
During the day the judges also judged the Kingsbridge Memorial Recreation Ground for the RHS Parks Award.
The results will be announced at RHS Rosemoor seminar on March 27 2025.