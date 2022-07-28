Happy 100th Birthday Desmond!
Subscribe newsletter
DARTMOUTH artist Desmond VC Johnson is celebrating his 100th birthday today, July 29.
Desmond was born in Dartmouth in 1922 and has painted for most of his life, having sold his first paintings aged 12. His work is listed in the National Archives and has won several awards, including first prize at a national exhibition at Plymouth Guildhall and a first prize at Devon County show. His paintings have been sold for many years at White Sails in Dartmouth and have found their way to collections in the USA, Europe and Australia.
After leaving school Desmond served as an apprentice at Philips Shipyard, Sandquay, Dartmouth, and on August 14, 1944, he married Alice Joan Norman at St Barnabas Church. He was then transferred to Falmouth Docks, where he took the opportunity to study at Falmouth School of Art.
On returning to Dartmouth, he took the position of patternmaker at Philips Shipyard as part of the team building the British Lightships. He later became one of Philips’s draughtsmen. He was commissioned to paint pictures of various vessels built at the yard, and these paintings were presented to each Captain as the ship was taken over.
Desmond’s son Paul said: “In 1970 dad helped in the design of British Steel, the 59ft Ketch, famous for its circumnavigation of the globe by Sir Chay Blyth in 1970/1971. The yacht, designed by Devon-based naval architect Robert Clark, was built at Philips Shipyard.
“Later he was employed at Britannia Royal Naval College as a technician in the science department. While there, he undertook several commissions. Many of his watercolours now are in the collection of the Royal Naval College. Some others were purchased by an American Ambassador who was visiting the college.
“Demonstrating more of his many talents he used coloured resins to make the coat of arms which can be seen at Totnes Town Hall. He applied similar techniques to make the large police arms for Middlemoor Police Station.
“Dad has painted in oil, acrylic and watercolours, and the subjects mainly are seascapes and ships, but also his native Devon countryside. He has an abiding love of Dartmoor and captures the light and essence of the Tors beautifully.”
Desmond still lives in Dartmouth, in the house where his son Paul was born 72 years ago.
On his upcoming birthday he said: “My only wish on being 100 is.....I wish I was younger!”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |