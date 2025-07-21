The school community at Harbertonford Primary School, part of the Link Academy Trust, came together in spectacular style for the school’s first ever ‘Festival on the Field’ this term, a vibrant summer celebration organised by the PTFA.
The event brought together families, staff, and local residents for an afternoon of live music, fun activities, great food, all for a fantastic cause.
With performances from the school choir, local singers, children’s bands and even bands made up of parents and pupils, the event had a true festival atmosphere.
A host of traditional games, including hook-a-duck, splat the rat, guess the sweets in a jar, and a football shoot-out, kept spirits high. One of the biggest hits of the day was ‘Soak the Year 6s’ drawing cheers and laughs while raising valuable funds.
The grand prize raffle alone raised nearly £1,000, thanks to the generosity of local businesses who donated a range of prizes.
All the funds raised will go directly towards enhancing learning and enrichment opportunities for pupils at the school. With sunshine, songs, and plenty of community spirit, the Festival on the Field is set to become a much-loved tradition at Habertonford Primary School.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“It was such a joy to see our school field come to life with music, colour and laughter.
“While important, events like this are about so much more than fundraising, they strengthen our community, celebrate our pupils, and create memories that last a lifetime.
We are incredibly grateful to the PTFA and everyone who helped make the day such a success.”
Kate Wild, Vice Chair of Habertonford Primary School PTFA said:
“We couldn’t have asked for a better first festival.
“The support from parents, teachers, local businesses and volunteers was amazing, and we’re so pleased it raised such a great amount for the school. Roll on next year!”
