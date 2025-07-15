A NEW house clearance service has been launched by Rowcroft Hospice.
The service to clear properties in Torbay, Teignbridge and the South Hams will also be supporting the hospice’s essential services for those in need of end-of-life care.
Inspired by the success of similar initiatives by other charities across the region, the new service complements Rowcroft’s existing furniture collection service, with the goal of raising valuable funds to enable the hospice to continue delivering its specialist care to local families.
One of its first customers was Baz Kelly from Bovey Tracey who recently used the service to clear out his late mother’s property in Dawlish.
He described the service as ‘very efficient, friendly and courteous and I would thoroughly recommend them’.
He added: ‘What’s more, I received a phone call the following day to inform me that they found an envelope containing cash in an item of furniture that my mum had ‘hidden’.
‘Lovely to know that integrity and honesty are still alive and well. A totally brilliant and exemplary service.’
Householders can now book to use the professional house clearance service and any re-sellable goods will be redistributed to the charity’s shops to raise funds for Rowcroft.
Each property and its contents will be individually assessed for free, and the customer will be provided with a no obligation quote tailored to their specific requirements.
The service’s comprehensive solution includes packing, removing the contents of a property and basic, post-clearance cleaning.
Rowcroft’s Director of Retail Caroline Wannell said: ‘This exciting new venture will help our local community to clear out their homes while raising crucial funds for the hospice.
‘Whatever the reason for the house clearance - whether it’s due to a bereavement, divorce or preparing a home for sale - we understand how emotional and challenging the process can be.
‘In line with the hospice’s compassionate values, our dedicated team will work in a sensitive and respectful manner, helping to make it as stress-free as possible.
‘This house clearance service generates essential, sustainable income for Rowcroft and also gives people peace of mind knowing that their donated furniture, homeware, soft furnishings, books, clothing and accessories, electrical items and white goods will be sold in our shops to support Rowcroft’s vital work in the local community.
‘Items that cannot be sold will be responsibly recycled to minimise waste.
‘With the rising costs that hospices are facing, every penny raised counts.’
To cover operational costs such as recycling fees, transportation, fuel and labour, Rowcroft charges for its house clearance service.
Pricing varies depending on the property size and complexity, and the nature of the items to be cleared. This approach aligns with other charities who run similar schemes.
The launch of the house clearance service comes at a time when UK hospices are struggling with financial challenges exacerbated by rising costs and limited government funding, coupled with an escalating demand for end-of-life care. The recent increases in National Insurance Contributions and the National Living Wage are adding to the already significant pressures for hospices.
