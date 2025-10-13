Harbertonford C of E Primary School PTFA held their Barn Dance at the weekend
It was a fantastic evening of dancing, laughter, and community spirit.
A spokesperson commented: “Thanks to your support, we raised an amazing £600 towards future projects for the school.
“A special thank you goes to our wonderful PTFA for giving up their time to organise such a great event, and to Andy and the Mooncoin Band for the brilliant music that kept everyone on their feet all night!
“It’s always lovely to see our school community come together — what a wonderful way to celebrate the season!”
Harbertonford C or E Primary School is part of the Link Academy Trust and goes from Pre-school/Nursery through to Year 6.
