Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has thrown her full support behind Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch’s announcement that a future Conservative Government will abolish Stamp Duty, calling it a “game-changer for families and homeowners across the South West.”
Speaking after Kemi Badenoch’s announcement at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Miss Smith said:
“Owning your own home is one of the most important steps anyone can take. It gives you a real stake in your community and a sense of pride and stability for your family.
“Yet our housing market is not working as it should. Too many people face barriers when they simply want a home that meets their needs.”
“That’s why I warmly welcome Kemi Badenoch’s announcement that a future Conservative Government will abolish Stamp Duty for people buying their main home..”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.