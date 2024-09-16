Devon & Cornwall Police are inviting the public to take part in a new and ongoing community survey to hear their views about issues that are affecting them in their local area.
The intention is to provide a permanent way to survey our communities to ask for views on local priorities and topics such as anti-social behaviour (ASB), uniformed police presence, and how safe people feel.
Inspector Steve Philp, neighbourhood policing lead, said: “We want to better understand what’s great and what’s not so great about where people live so we can work with residents to tackle any worries and issues. Your opinions will influence the community engagement and delivery of services within your area.
“A recent report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) positively highlighted our approach to neighbourhood policing but we know we can do more to serve our communities. This is an opportunity to share your views and I want to encourage as many people as possible to fill out the survey.”
The HMICFRS PEEL (Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy) 2023-25 report illustrated that the Force works well with communities to understand their needs, building the public’s trust and confidence and encouraging them to share information to help prevent and detect crime.