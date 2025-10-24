The story of the most iconic ship of all time is being brought to life in an inspiring and poignant exhibition at Devon’s Westpoint Area.
White Star Heritage’s Titanic Exhibition traces the journey of the ill-fated liner fromiher journey from the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, through its fateful voyage and sinking, to her re-discovery at the bottom of the Atlantic.
The exhibition features recreations of the Titanic’s anchor, bridge and its wreck. Visitors can also discover powerful artefacts from the ship including what is believed to be the largest known surviving piece of the Aft Grand Staircase, multiple deckchair fragments, and a distinctive sliding wooden door, most likely from the ship’s galley.
The exhibition runs at Westpoint until October 31. For ticket information see https://westpointexeter.co.uk.
