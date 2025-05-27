Guy Shrubsole from the Right to Roam campaign said: “It’s time for change. We need a new Right to Roam Act to defend and extend our right to responsibly roam, swim, and wild camp across England - not just on Dartmoor, but through forests, along rivers, over hills, and in wild spaces nationwide. We draw inspiration from the freedoms enjoyed for decades in Scotland and Scandinavia. And we’re committed to making that vision a reality here.”