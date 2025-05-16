The London Photography Awards have officially announced Martyn Norsworthy as a proud winner at its 2025 competition.
Just a Girl and her Puppy, Red Haired Elegance, Sprocket, Roni, Handsome Roo, Showered with Love, Sweet Lola and Siblings received recognition as multiple Gold Winner in the categories of Fine Art – People, Fine Art – Pets, People Photography – Children and London – Wedding Photography.
Additionally Classical Twist and Not Always a Tomboy both secured Honourable mention awards, representing a global community of photographers who continue to push the boundaries of the medium through lighting mastery, posing, direction and a creative approach to each session and image entered.
This year, the London Photography Awards received over 3,500 entries from 55 countries, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Qatar, Canada, Spain, Saudi Arabia, France, Iceland, Norway, United Arab Emirates, and many more. The competition attracted submissions from both emerging talents and established professionals, showcasing work across genres such as fine art, people, nature, architecture, editorial, commercial, and street photography.
All of Martyn’s entries have come directly from client sessions, not shot with competitions in mind, meaning that he constantly delivers high-quality images to his clients, worthy of international recognition.
To explore more about the winning entry, visit https://londonphotographyawards.com/my- winning.php
“This award honours the best and strongest images, showcasing the beauty of timing, subject, light, and space,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).
“You can see the discipline and experience in the way each frame is built through Martyn’s work.
We’re seeing a real shift in the way they approach with skill and focus, which makes it thrilling to explore further what they will showcase for upcoming success.
Martyn Norsworthy is a multi International Award winning Portrait Photographer based in Kingsbridge.
He took his first photo at age four and hasn’t stopped since.
With a passion for capturing beautiful timeless portraits of families, kids, dogs, cats, horses and fine art beauty too.
Martyn’s Kingsbridge business is almost 20 years old, and in that time he has won a multitude of international awards, earning him a reputation internationally for his work.
He has photographed Royalty, and celebrities but always says he just loved meeting new people and capturing timeless images to cherish.
His dog and cat portraits are proving extremely popular and his relaxed professional studio space is truly a great photographic space to enjoy and feel inspired.
The London Photography Awards is an international photography competition dedicated to recognising and honouring excellence in photography, as well as the exceptional skills of different individuals. Open to professionals, amateurs, and students, the award covers a wide range of categories including fine art, nature, people, architecture, editorial, commercial, and more, offering a platform where photographers of all levels can be honoured for their creative vision and photographic instinct.