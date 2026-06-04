The Dartmouth Book Festival has announced an expanded line-up of headline authors and speakers for its upcoming programme, bringing together leading literary, film and public figures for its third year in the town.
The three-day festival will feature events spanning fiction, memoir, poetry and cultural commentary, aiming to establish Dartmouth Book Festival as a key date in the region’s cultural calendar.
Among those appearing is broadcaster and former Children’s Laureate, Michael Rosen, who will discuss his memoir ‘Getting Through It' - reflecting on illness and recovery.
Novelist Patrick Gale will present his latest book ‘Love Lane’, exploring long-term relationships and secrecy.
Non-fiction writer Megan Clothier will also appear to discuss ‘Sea Fever’, a maritime mixture celebrating 100 years of the Shipping Forecast.
Cinematographer Roger Deakins, known for films including ‘1917’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’, will join the programme, alongside politician Jeremy Hunt, who will discuss his book ‘Can We Be Rich Again?’.
Festival director Lindsay Ellwood said the event aimed to bring a diverse range of voices to Dartmouth, with a free children’s programme for local schools on the Friday.
“We’re incredibly proud to bring such a diverse and inspiring group of voices to Dartmouth this year,” Ms Ellwood said. “From world-class storytelling and thought-provoking discussion to events that will engage readers of all ages, this year’s festival is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet.”
She added the festival would help inspire the next generation of readers and writers.
Organisers say further names will be announced in the coming weeks, with an expanded programme designed to appeal to both residents and visitors.
Events will be hosted at The Flavel, the town’s principal arts venue, between 18 and 20 September.
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