Health chiefs have refused to rule out controversial changes in treatment for heart attack patients in South Devon despite a public outcry.
A proposed trial which would have seen some patients being taken to Exeter rather than Torbay Hospital for emergency treatment was withdrawn by the Devon Integrated Care Board (ICB) following protests and questions in the House of Commons.
But during a highly-charged meeting of Torbay Council’s adult social care scrutiny board Cllr Martin Brook (Con, Cockington St Mary) asked: “Will the proposal that was tabled in May come back again?”
Dr Peter Collins, NHS Devon’s chief medical officer, answered: “Possibly. I can’t say no to that.”
Opponents pointed out that taking patients to Exeter rather than Torbay for treatment would add at least half an hour to the average journey time, putting lives at risk.
At its meeting in May the care board withdrew that proposal in the face of fierce public opposition.
Instead, at its July meeting, it considered developing a ‘case for change’ instead, looking at all cardiology services in the county. Over the next 11 months it says it will talk to doctors and the public to get their views.
More than 250 people packed the Riviera Centre at Torquay for the scrutiny board meeting, many of them making their voices heard during the debate. Campaigner Susie Colley told councillors: “When a heart attack occurs, every minute counts. Time is life.
“Any difference in travel time could mean the difference between life and death.”
She said Torbay Hospital set high standards, and deserved investment rather than a ‘managed decline’.
“This is a downgrade by stealth, dressed up in vague language,” she said. “We will fight for safe, world class cardiac care in Torbay, Leave Torbay alone!”
Cllr Brook told Dr Collins: “You talk about raising standards for patients across Devon but you start off by talking about reducing standards in Torbay.
“You scared the living daylights out of our residents when you put forward your first proposal, and they were right to be scared and worried.
“Is this just sweeping this under the carpet, and is the case for change just a different way of getting the same outcome?”
And Cllr Chris Lewis (Con, Preston) told the meeting: “This council is against any closure of the cardiac unit at Torbay Hospital.
“Fifteen years ago there was talk of Torbay becoming a cottage hospital. Our biggest fear is that that is the route now being taken, and the cardiac unit is the first of many that will close.
“Please think again. You can see that there is a real fear in Torbay. We don’t want a cottage hospital, we want a full hospital in Torbay.”
Dr Collins said the ICB had not engaged with the public as well as it should have done.
“I recognise the concerns of residents,” he said. “Health services all over the country are having to face difficult decisions over consolidating complex services.”
In a statement released after the meeting he added: “There are currently no proposals to change cardiology services in Devon. Our focus is on developing a draft case for change that looks at how we can reduce cardiovascular disease in Devon by maximising prevention, ensuring early detection and treatment, and delivering timely, equitable care.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.