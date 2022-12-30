Are you looking for something to listen to on your commute, or when you curl up in bed at night?
Award-winning consultant neurologist Dr Agne Straukiene, who leads Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s multiple sclerosis (MS) team, has just dropped the latest episode of her podcast ‘Bee well with MS’.
Agne’s guest on the episode is the internationally-renowned Professer Klaus Schmierer, who is professor of neurology at the Blizard Institute, Queen Mary University of London, and consultant neurologist at the Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust.
The pair discuss the connection between a healthy lifestyle and good brain health, and how an early diagnosis of MS can help people create a personalised treatment plan to help them learn to live with the condition.
As St Barts’ research lead for neurology, Prof Schmierer also shares his thoughts on what drives him at work to help improve the quality of life for people with MS.
You don’t have to have MS or be a clinical expert on the condition to tune in – the podcasts are aimed at anyone with an interest in healthcare and looking after themselves, as well as helping people with MS to feel better living with the condition.
Agne, who writes, records and edits all of the weekly podcasts, said: “I created these podcasts as a way of sharing my knowledge and experiences with people. We talk about diet, exercise, meditation, ageing, and the stresses of modern life. I want my podcasts to help people to hijack the ageing process, and take control of their health and wellbeing.
“I speak to well-recognised MS specialists, psychologists, nurses and dieticians about how people can look after their brain’s health as well as their physical health, and to manage their conditions. It’s really exciting and at the end of the series I will work with my presenters to co-author and publish a new policy to influence current practices, with the focus on wellbeing and wellness.”
Dr Straukiene is firmly establishing herself as trailblazing expert on MS, having recently helped to secure a £402,000 grant from NHS England to help NHS Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust to co-develop pioneering augmented technology (AR) glasses to allow people manage their condition from the comfort of their home.
‘Bee well with MS’ is available to listen to through Spotify and other podcast platforms, and will be followed by a videocast of the interviews in the new year.