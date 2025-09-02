AN idea to bring a mobile dental van to Devon to help tackle the county’s significant dental crisis has been parked.
Health leaders thought a dental van could be useful in reaching communities with poor provision, as well as more isolated communities.
At a health and wellbeing board meeting in April last year, the timeframe for the arrival of the dental van was being ‘worked on’, with the board expected to be given an update as progress emerged.
However, in response to questions from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the county’s health service stated a van was not among its immediate priorities.
A spokesman for NHS Devon said: ‘NHS England are working closely with the government to consider future options for dental vans, but at this stage are only asking integrated care boards (ICBs) to take forward commissioning of van-based services where they have made a local determination that this would be the best option for their population.
‘We do not believe a van is best for our population at the moment, so we are not pursuing this as a priority.
‘The government has been clear ICBs should focus on delivering more urgent dental care and we are aiming to deliver 24,000 more urgent appointments across Devon this year.’
The reversal in stance comes as Cornwall has just welcomed dental vans.
The Smile Together initiative there is seeing mobile dental vans deployed to supermarket car parks in Cornwall, with a specific focus on veterans, the fishing community and school children who have waited significant lengths of time for appointments.
The NHS chief dental officer told the BBC the vans, which were funded by the local integrated care board, were ‘one element of a jigsaw puzzle that we’re trying to fix’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.