A MOTHER whose daughter is in desperate need of a liver transplant is urging people to spare a thought for the terminally ill this Christmas.
Cathy’s daughter, Sarah, 29, suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has been on the transplant waiting list for more than a year.
Her chances of receiving one are slim though, as not only were transplant operations axed during the hight of the Covid pandemic leading to an increase in waiting lists, organ donation has dropped by 20 per cent since pre-covid levels.
Added to this, families can stop the organs of deceased loved ones from being donated, even if the person signed up to the organ donor register.
To help prevent thousands of deaths, Cathy is urging people to let their loved ones know of their wishes should the worst happen – and Christmas, when families traditionally get-together, is the perfect time to do this, she said.
“If we are to avoid thousands of deaths we need families to discuss the issue and remember the wishes of family members, so that if the worse should happen the decision has already been made,” said Cathy.
“Families are always asked for consent before organ donation happens, and if they don’t know their loved ones wishes they tend to say ‘no’.The legal right to donate is with the donor but relatives are allowed to override this and deny consent. Many do.”
Cathy’s plea is echoed by NHS Blood and Transplant which says more than 6,800 people in the UK are spending the festive season/start of 2023 waiting for an organ transplant.
In a statement, NHS Blood and Transplant said: “These mums, dads, wives, husbands, partners, daughters, sons can only be saved by someone giving them the greatest gift, the gift of life.
“At a time of giving/resolutions to do good, let people know you want to save lives.
“Signing up to be an organ donor is quick and easy and makes it easier for families if they know what you want.
“Give hope to the thousands of people and hundreds of children on the transplant waiting list.”
Sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision