More than 100 people have been affected by a water parasite infection in south Devon, with parts of the South Hams affected.
There are officially 22 cases of cryptosporidiosis confirmed in Brixham and up to 100 people have reported symptoms to their GP in the last week, according to information from Public Health.
A primary school is shut as it said running a school without drinking water was "not possible".
South West Water says the Hillhead reservoir and the wider Alston area were being investigated as a potential cause for the outbreak - an area which about 40,000 residents get their water supply from.
It has urged residents across Brixham, Kingswear, Roseland, Boohay and north east Paignton to boil their tap water before drinking it, or cleaning or cooking with it. Bottled water is being provided to residents from Freshwater Quarry car park, TQ5 8BA, and Broadsands car park, TQ4 6HX.
