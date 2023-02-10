By Ginny Ware
South Hams residents are being urged to show NHS staff some love by voting for their local star in the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Our People’s Choice Award.
Since the trust launched its renewed staff recognition award scheme - Our People Awards - last year, local people have been nominating for the Our People’s Choice Award category.
Awarded annually, people are asked to nominate if they have received excellent care, service with a smile, kindness and understanding or exceptional service from a person or team.
All the nominations have been considered by a judging panel and six have been shortlisted.
Members of the public can now read the nominations and vote for their choice, with the winner announced at Torbay and South Devon’s award celebration event in May.
The shortlisted finalists for the award are the Paignton and Brixham intermediate care team; Nadine Willis, nurse on Turner ward; Emma Gears, healthcare support worker in theatres; Josephine Ash, community midwife; Toni Brereton, nurse and Anna Stewart, bereavement midwife.
The Paignton and Brixham intermediate care team was nominated by a family after the support their son received following a serious road traffic collision. The team supported him to recover from his injuries and encouraged every step of the way.
Nadine Wills was called ‘one of the kindest people I have ever met’ by someone whose husband had been supported twice on Turner ward. Nadine was able to put them both at ease and went the extra mile to make the family feel supported.
Following the birth of her daughter, a mother nominated Emma Gears who was able to support her after she had received news about her baby, reassuring and showing compassion for both her and her partner.
Josephine Ash supported a mother during her pregnancy and was able to provide reassurance, care and compassion and was on hand every step of the way. The kindness she has shown will never be forgotten.
Toni Brereton’s nomination recognised the care she provided during a difficult hospital stay, and as her nomination describes ‘every hospital needs a Toni’.
The loss of a child is incredibly hard, and Anna Stewart was on hand every step of the way for the family that nominated her. She is described as going above and beyond to be there to support them.
Trust chief executive, Liz Davenport, said: “We were overwhelmed with the nominations we received for the Our People’s Choice Award this year; each describing exemplary care and support from people across our teams and organisation.
“While we would love to give each and every one an award, we have, after much deliberation, shortlisted to a final six. We would like to thank all who submitted a nomination this year, and encourage everyone to read the nomination stories and vote for your people’s choice.”
To vote visit www.tsdft.uk/choiceawards2023. Voting closes on 31 March 2023.