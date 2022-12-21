If you need help with a mental health problem over the festive period including suicidal thoughts:
for a 24/7 urgent mental health helpline you can call 0808 1968708.
This is provided by the First Response Service, who can provide support if you are experiencing mental health distress or are worried about someone else’s emotional state.
It’s important to get help quickly. You are not alone.
If you are worried about your mental health, or are concerned about someone close to you, it’s important to get help and support as soon as possible.
The first step is to contact your GP, who can help with diagnosis, prescribe medication if suitable and/or refer you to the right local mental health service.
Mental health services are provided by NHS Devon Partnership Trust at https://www.dpt.nhs.uk/our-services
Talkworks is a free confidential therapy service for people 18+ in Devon at https://www.talkworks.dpt.nhs.uk/
Recovery Devon can support you on your journey of recovery at https://recoverydevon.co.uk/
Mind is a charity who can offer more resources at https://tinyurl.com/2aamhsj4