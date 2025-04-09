Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are asking that during the exceptionally dry weather, people remain extremely vigilant to reduce the risk of uncontrolled moorland fires.
Uncontrolled wildfires in sensitive areas like Dartmoor can cause long–lasting damage to wildlife and have a significant impact on the landscape.
Wildfires also put livestock and members of the public at risk.
Watch Manager Ian Donovan, of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are asking people not to use barbecues in dry, grassy areas, to take extreme care when disposing of cigarettes and matches and to take all litter home when they leave.
“Great care should also be taken with camping stoves and fuel which are always best placed on flat stones wherever possible.”
Dry conditions are expected to continue into the Easter holidays.
With an increased risk of wildfires, please do the following to protect everyone.
• Avoid using disposable barbecues in dry, grassy areas
• Never leave fires unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished
• Always put cigarettes out properly before disposing of them
• Dispose of rubbish responsibly—sunlight reflecting off glass can ignite fires.
In the event of seeing a fire the public are asked to report it quickly to the fire service by phoning 999 and provide information that can help the firefighters find the location or use (what3words).
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is the organisation put in place by the Authority to deliver its duties and responsibilities.
They are the largest non-metropolitan fire and rescue service in England, covering almost 4,000 square miles.
They protect 820,000 households, 74,000 businesses and a further 1.1 million visitors a year. The Service area has a network of over 13,000 miles of roads, 90 per cent of which are smaller, rural roads and country lanes, and 659 miles of coastline.