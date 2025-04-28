With warmer sunnier weather forecast to return this week, so are higher pollen counts.
“Warm, dry sunny weather at this time of year means one thing,” says airborne allergens expert and creator of HayMax, Max Wiseberg. “An explosion of pollen.
Very high pollen counts are forecast for the South West region – not good news for the region's hay fever sufferers.
“With pollen counts forecast to be very high for the South West for the start of the week and high on Friday, the body has potentially more to deal with. Many hay fever sufferers start to experience symptoms when the count reaches ‘medium’.”
As with most allergies, avoidance is key. Once your tolerance level is exceeded – known as the ‘trigger level’ – a reaction will start to occur. The body reacts by producing too many histamines. This causes the unpleasant itching, redness, inflammation and other hay fever symptoms.”
Pollen levels are highest in the early morning and early evening. When possible, the best thing to do is avoid exposure.
There are several hay fever treatments and remedies available – both natural and conventional – to help deal with hay fever symptoms. If you are suffering, apply an organic allergen barrier balm around the rim of your nostrils and bones of your eyes before you go outdoors to help stop pollen getting in your body. Wear a cap or other headwear and wraparound sunglasses when outdoors to help stop pollen getting caught in your hair and getting in your eyes.
“I recommend creating your own ‘Hay Fever First Aid Kit’, using one (and only one) antihistamine, an organic drug-free allergen barrier balm, one (and only one) steroid nasal spray and eye drops.”
If you are taking other medications, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or the sufferer is a child, consult a pharmacist or GP before combining treatments. You can find more information about a Hay Fever First Aid Kit and other ways to reduce your symptoms in HayMax Hay Fever Guide.