Anthony Cawley, Fusion’s CEO, commented, “Keeping active with inclusive and accessible sport and leisure that promotes good health, vitality and wellbeing has been at the heart of what we do for the last 25 years at Fusion. We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone by inviting our communities into our centres to enjoy the facilities and find out how they can have fun getting active and living healthy lifestyles. We will be raising much needed money for a great cause too, supporting YoungMinds, the mental health charity for children and young people.”