The National Trust needs our help to protect the birds nesting on the Mewstone at Wembury .
The last few years have been tough for seabirds with the outbreak of Bird Flu (avian influenza).
Apart from Fulmars, all other bird species nesting on the Mewstone, including Cormorants and Shags, have significantly reduced in numbers.
Please give seabirds the space they need to help their numbers recover.
Did you know that Wembury is a marine conservation area?
Help care for this special place by following the Wembury Code of Conduct.
For more information visit: wemburymarinecentre.org
