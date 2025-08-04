Orchard Farm have taken up the mantle of providing the Moor Meadows South Devon Meadows Hub .
They are passionate about restoring meadows and are enthusiastic about providing a hub for the area.
They now have 3.5 acres of Lowland Meadow registered with the priority habitat inventory (PHI) that we have been working on with the Mothecombe Gardens Team at the beautiful Flete Estate.
They are also restoring another eight acres behind Meadowsfoot Beach, which also comprises new wetland and woodmeadow habitats.
They will hold an annual event to bring together meadow makers from across South Devon from gardeners to farmers, school children to botanists, land owners, tenants, verge-lovers, ramblers, edibilists, foragers, grass-geeks, entymologists, sweep-netters, moth trappers, bug-hunters, seed-swappers, hand-scythers, brush-harvesters and outright meadow beginners.
Whatever your holding size whether it be a patch of your lawn or many hectares of your farm, sharing knowledge, seed, techniques, pitfalls and successes will help us all to improve our spaces for these wonderfully biodiverse and bioabundant habitats.
South Devon is a national hotspot for wild flowers and the array of insects that depend on them and so we have every reason to be optimistic about what we can achieve with our meadow restorations.
In this first year they will be hosting a relaxing meet and greet, with a one hour gentle walk through our establishing meadows at varying stages of restoration from restoring meadow to semi-improved grassland under restoration. After the walk we will have time for tea, coffee, cake and meadow chit-chat - find out what eachother are up to and how you all do it. We will also give everyone a free packet of yellow-rattle seed to take away. Larger quantities of yellow-rattle-rich meadow grass seed is also available to purchase.
It will be happening between 4pm and 6pm at Orchard Farm, Mothecombe.
