The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is asking local communities across the region to use its services responsibly this festive period, as it prepares for a challenging and busy time.
The Trust has already been experiencing significant and sustained demand across its 999 services this winter- a position that is echoed by other health and care organisations locally, regionally, and nationally.
Traditionally,the time between Christmas and New Year is one of the busiest periods of the year for the service and in response to this, Trust leaders are asking communities to ‘help us to help you’ by following the below steps:
Only call 999 when someone is seriously injured or ill and their life may be at risk. For example, if someone is unconscious, not breathing or is bleeding heavily.
If help has been arranged for you, only call back if the patient’s condition worsens or you need to cancel the help.
The Trust is unable to provide an estimated arrival time of an ambulance, as they are sent to patients with the most life-threatening conditions first.
For non-life-threatening emergencies, people can access appropriate care by visiting NHS 111 online, contacting their GP or getting advice from a pharmacy.
Dr Matt Thomas, Executive Medical Director at SWASFT, said: “We hope everyone enjoys the festive season, but we’re urging communities to use our services wisely.
“To be there for those who need us most in a medical emergency, it’s vital we keep our crews available for patients with life-threatening conditions. Please only call 999 for serious injuries or illnesses. For anything else, there are other services available including NHS 111, community pharmacies, local GP practices, as well as Minor Injury Units and Urgent Treatment Centres.”
For non-life-threatening emergencies, people can access appropriate care by visiting NHS 111 Online, contacting their GP or getting advice from a pharmacy.