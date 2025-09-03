Heritage Open Days is here to banish boredom this September, with thousands of free events and experiences across the country celebrating the people, places, and stories that shape England’s heritage.
Brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and powered by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, the festival invites everyone to explore and connect with their local area, and it’s all free.
This year sees the biggest programme yet in the festival’s 31-year history, with more than 5,800 events: including a wide range of places that usually charge entry fees, free sites that put on extra-special events for the festival, and access to many places that aren't usually open to the public.
Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone as these local examples show:
Coleton Fishacre, Brownstone Road, Kingswear, Dartmouth, Devon, TQ6 0EQ
Sitting within a sub-tropical coastal garden, Coleton Fishacre's Arts and Crafts house with Art Deco interior transports visitors back to the Jazz Age.
Explore the architecture and history of this hidden gem as it celebrates its centenary year.
Dartington Gardens, Dartington Trust, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 6EL
Visit the Grade II Listed gardens with 26 acres of tended grounds, you’ll find a range of stunning features with beautiful vistas and creative sculptures, including ancient trees and impressive plant species.
Dartington Buildings and Elmhirst Heritage Centre Tout, Dartington Trust, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 6EL
On September 18 you can explore how Dartington buildings have evolved over the centuries - through the changes the Champernownes made over 366 years and see the former private residence of Dorothy and Leonard Elmhirst.
With this year’s architecture theme, there are plenty of chances to nosy around beautiful buildings and places not usually open to the public.
Every single Heritage Open Days event is free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission.
Some events require booking as outlined on event listings, but more than 3,600 need no booking at all!
“2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do” said Liam Montgomery, HODs Marketing & Projects Manager, “whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary.
“It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”
Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I’m delighted funding raised by our players is supporting Heritage Open Days for another year, and means that the public can enjoy all that it has to offer for free!
“The festival is an incredible opportunity to celebrate England’s rich heritage by exploring the people and places that have helped shape it.
“With such a jam-packed programme, there is truly something for everyone and it’s a great opportunity to get a sneak peek behind the doors of special and unique sites usually closed off to the general public."
