Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a burglary after tens of thousands of pounds worth of bikes were stolen from a property in Newton Ferrers earlier this week.
Police said the incident happened overnight at The Fairway between Tuesday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 14.
The bikes stolen included two electric mountain bikes - a green and black Specialized S Works Levo T, valued at £10,600, and a black and silver Specialized bike worth £7,400.
In addition, the thieves took off with a £4,000 KTM 125 motocross bike.
Police are also looking into reports from residents who said they saw a grey van on the road at around 2am on August 14, which could be linked to the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or by callling 101 and quoting 50240205063.