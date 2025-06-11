OFFICERS are appealing for information after electric bicycles worth almost £20,000 were stolen during a burglary in a Dartmoor village.
The burglary took place at a rural property in Venton, Drewsteignton, between 1.30am and 2am on Wednesday, June 4.
Offenders broke into the garage of the property and targeted three valuable E-bikes.
Taken were a midnight green Santa Cruz Vala E-bike, an avocado green Santa Cruz Heckler bike and a mint green Specialized Levo bike, pictured left to right.
Sergeant Tom Ottley said: ‘We believe those involved would have used a van or similar to transport the bicycles away from the area.
‘We are appealing to the public and businesses in the area to view their CCTV or doorbell cams and to contact police if they have captured any suspicious activity or vehicles travelling around Venton at the time of burglary.
‘We would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered any of these high-value E-bikes for sale’.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help with enquiries, contact police here or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 50250140660.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.
