When you call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, one of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency maritime operations officers will gather information, provide essential safety advice, and coordinate the emergency response in your time of need.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) based in Hampshire is the heart of the national coastguard rescue coordination system, connecting 10 Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) around the UK from Falmouth to Shetland - covering over 11,000 miles of coastline.
From here, HM Coastguard is able to provide a 24-hour maritime and coastal search and rescue emergency coordination and response service for the UK.
The South Hams is covered my the MRCC in Falmouth.
There are Coastguard Rescue Teams in Bigbury, Dartmouth and Kingsbridge.
