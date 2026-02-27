A new chapter has begun for one of Kingsbridge’s most intriguing dining spaces.
Verse opened its doors on Thursday, February 19, in the industrial unit formerly home to Wild Artichoke, bringing fresh energy, flavour and ambition to the tucked-away venue.
Run by husband-and-wife team Hayley and Paul Hegley, Verse has already enjoyed what they describe as a “very fun and exciting” first week.
The couple took over the site, located off Lower Union Road, in January from former owners Jane Baxter and Sam Miller. Within just a month of receiving the keys, they had transformed the space into something distinctly their own.
For Paul, the leap into restaurant ownership was not long in the making. “I’d never craved to open a restaurant,” he admits. “But the opportunity arose. I had a look around and thought it was a really cool space.” From that initial viewing, the idea snowballed as the pair realised the potential of that location.
Neighbours reportedly helped build the new bar, and all local tradesmen rallied round to pull off an impressive refurbishment turnaround.
That sense of community support was evident again at the pre-launch event on February 17, attended by the South Hams Gazette, where friends, food lovers and familiar faces — including Jane Baxter — gathered to wish the couple well.
Guests were treated to drinks and canapés that hinted at what’s to come. (The butternut squash arancini was a standout.) The cooking felt fresh, playful and flavour-led — an approach that carries through into Verse’s overall style.
The restaurant offers two distinct dining experiences: a seasonal set tasting menu that champions carefully curated, ingredient-led plates, and the more relaxed “chef’s counter”.
Seating up to seven guests, the chef’s counter invites diners to settle in with a drink and order as many gourmet bar snack dishes as they wish. It is designed as a sociable space where friends and family can chat while watching the chefs at work.
After moving to the area five years ago, Verse marks the couple’s first business together, and that has come with its challenges.
“Don’t get me wrong, it was hard work,” Paul says. “There were some problems at the start, like the card machines going down and the online booking not working, but we got through, and I’m feeling confident about the future. It is a risk, but I’ve had great support, and I’d like to think this is what I’m good at.”
Looking ahead, Verse plans to introduce “Verse at Home” hampers, allowing customers to recreate the restaurant's flavours at home.
For now, however, the focus is on establishing the brand — slow and steady, with bigger ideas brewing on the horizon.
Paul believes the future is bright, not just for Verse, but for Kingsbridge itself. The town’s long-standing can-do spirit, he says, is alive and well — and that has been clearly reflected in the warm welcome the couple received.
