The winter frost may only just be fading, but organisers behind Kingsbridge’s beloved holiday tradition are already looking ahead to December.
The Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas committee has officially scheduled its Annual General Meeting for Monday, March 2, and is inviting the community to help sustain the growing event.
Since its inception in 2015, a small and dedicated team has steered the festival into a premier community celebration that marks the official start of the holiday season.
Each year, Fore Street is transformed into a vibrant festive market while the Town Square hosts a popular synthetic ice rink.
According to organisers, these attractions - alongside a special visit from Santa and the participation of local traders - draw approximately 5,000 visitors to the town.
However, the sheer scale of the event’s success has led to a significant increase in the logistical workload.
To ensure the celebration remains a smooth experience for residents and visitors alike, the committee is seeking a new wave of volunteers to assist with both preparation and post-event operations.
Key tasks for new recruits include implementing essential parking restrictions the evening before the festival, setting up safety barriers, and managing waste and litter collection after the crowds depart.
Committee Chair, Tina Wyeth, emphasised that the group is a friendly, welcoming team and noted that "more hands mean we can do even more in the years to come."
The commitment for those joining the committee involves monthly meetings from February through September, with more frequent sessions scheduled for October and November.
Organisers say they understand the busy schedules of local residents, noting that volunteers are not required to attend every meeting.
Those specifically interested in helping on the day of the event will be asked to attend a single briefing on the preceding Monday, with a variety of flexible shifts available during the festivities.
The upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held at 5:30pm at The Crabshell Inn on Embankment Road.
All members of the public are welcome to attend to learn more about how they can contribute to the event, which is officially set to take place on Saturday, December 6, 2026.
