Libraries Unlimited is partnering with Recycle Devon to bring World Book Day costume swap rails to 15 libraries in Devon including Kingsbridge and Ivybridge.
World Book Day 2026 is Thursday, March 5, and library swap rails are running until Sunday, March 8.
Customers are invited to donate outgrown, unwanted children’s costumes in good, wearable condition. Costumes will be available to take home for free!
The World Book Day costume swap rails follow on the back of the hugely successful Halloween costume swap which ran last year.
The costume rails are easy to use, simply visit the library to pick up a costume.
There’s no obligation to donate an outfit to use the rails.
Alex Kittow, Chief Executive at Libraries Unlimited, said: “World Book Day costumes are such a fun way for children to embody a character they love and spark conversations about stories. With 2026 being the National Year of Reading we hope to get more children than ever passionate about books. Library costume swaps allow parents and carers to find fancy dress options for free! We love that libraries are increasingly hubs for initiatives to reduce everyday waste. It’s been fantastic to see resources like seed swaps, community fridges and repair cafes become available in our libraries.”
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs and Broadband, said: “As a parent to two young children, I know just how difficult it can be to pull together a World Book Day costume, especially when they grow so quickly and you’re juggling the many demands of busy family life.
“This costume swap initiative will be a real relief for many families.
“Swapping costumes keeps perfectly good outfits in use, in the same way that borrowing a book makes much more sense than buying new every time.
“A simple idea that makes a big difference!”
This project is supported by the National Lottery Community Action Fund.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.