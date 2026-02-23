Alex Kittow, Chief Executive at Libraries Unlimited, said: “World Book Day costumes are such a fun way for children to embody a character they love and spark conversations about stories. With 2026 being the National Year of Reading we hope to get more children than ever passionate about books. Library costume swaps allow parents and carers to find fancy dress options for free! We love that libraries are increasingly hubs for initiatives to reduce everyday waste. It’s been fantastic to see resources like seed swaps, community fridges and repair cafes become available in our libraries.”