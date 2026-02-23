A group of colleagues from Toad Hall Cottages have organised a fundraising event in memory of Sally Moore from Kingsbridge who passed away following a battle with cancer a year ago.
‘Stomp for Sal” involves walking 100 miles in four days which started today, (Monday 23 at 8.10am) from Salcombe Toad Hall Cottages office.
The walk is along the newly designated South Hams Way, a spectacular circular route taking them from the coast paths and beaches to the wilds of Dartmoor and back again.
The team members Steph Jones, Alex Edmond-Starr, Hannah Sullock and Oli Masters are walking the circular route to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research and Devon Mind.
The final day is Thursday, February 26
