Five hundred family members and friends welcomed the 200 men and women of HMS St Albans home to Plymouth.
The warship has spent the late spring and summer – nearly 150 days on operations – safeguarding the UK’s nuclear deterrent in some of the harshest, most demanding environments.
The Type 23 frigate is a dedicated submarine hunter and has been deployed since April in home waters, the North Atlantic, Norwegian Sea, and Arctic Ocean conducting numerous patrols securing UK waters and areas of interests and working with NATO allies.
As well as monitoring below the waves for submarine activity, the Saint also supported efforts on the surface to shadow contacts of interest passing the UK, tracking the progress of the frigate Admiral Golovko through the Channel.
Commanding Officer Commander Matthew Teare said the substantial turnout for the ship in Devonport Naval Base this morning underscored the constant support loved ones had given his sailors over the past four months.
“The work we have done, often in rough weather conditions and challenging environments, has directly supported regional stability and reinforced NATO’s Northern Flank. None of this would have been possible, of course, without the extraordinary support of our families, friends, and loved ones, and today is as much a celebration of them as it is of the Ship’s achievements.
“After nearly 150 days away, it is wonderful to receive such a warm welcome home following a highly successful and demanding deployment.
“The ship’s company have demonstrated an untiring commitment to the protection of the UK and her NATO allies and I’m immensely proud of all they have achieved. They could rightfully hold their heads high when they were reunited with their families today.”
Marine engineer Engineering Technician Harry Jackson is the youngest member of the ship’s company – and the first person off HMS St Albans once the gangway was across in the naval base.
“It’s been a long and tiring deployment,” he said, “but there have also been some decent trips and some adventure. It’s great to get home and see my family and friends.”
