Colleagues from South West Water raised over £1,300 for charity by hiking four Brecon Beacons peaks.
Eleven colleagues from South West Water and SES Water, both part of Pennon, took on this testing challenge in support of WaterAid, an international water hygiene charity.
The team summited four peaks: Corn Du, Waun Fach, Pen Y Gadair Fawr, and Pen y Fan - totalling 28.82km and 1,669m in elevation.
For Raghav Mandana, an Energy Graduate at South West Water, this was an exciting opportunity to hike his first UK mountain.
“This hike was an absolute treat for me. I really relished the chance to climb some very testing peaks and rediscover my love of hiking.
“WaterAid does incredible work and I’m very proud that this money will help change lives with clean water.”
