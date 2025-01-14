The Home Secretary has expressed worry over the leadership issues at Devon and Cornwall Police.
Camborne and Redruth Labour MP Perran Moon questioned Home Secretary Yvette Cooper about the force on Monday, January 13 in the House of Commons following the departure of Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner Mark Kingscote last week.
Mr Moon asked the Home Secretary if she also had concerns about the force’s leadership and its impact on officer morale.
Ms Cooper said: "I am aware of the points that he raises and I do have concerns.
"It's really important that all police forces are able to strengthen their neighbourhood policing, but also have strong leadership that goes right through police forces too."
Mr Kingscote resigned from his role after five months due to "personal circumstances", Devon and Cornwall PCC Alison Hernandez said in a statement on January 7.
His departure followed the suspensions of Mr Kerr, who is being investigated over serious allegations of sexual offences, and Mr Colwell for alleged professional standards breaches.
The Home Secretary added the government was due to publish a white paper on policing, which would look at standards and leadership.
In December, retired Dorset Chief Constable James Vaughan was appointed as Devon and Cornwall Police's interim chief constable.
When appointing the new Interim Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall, Ms Hernandez said: “My team and I are working tirelessly to resolve the leadership challenges at Devon and Cornwall Police and I am delighted to have such a competent and experienced officer leading the force.”
Since being appointed in the role, the Chief Constable has visited police stations and departments across the force area to meet with officers and staff. He described the teams as “working hard to keep the communities safe”.
Ms Hernandez said she would be meeting the policing minister to discuss plans for Devon and Cornwall Police but could not comment further on Mr Kingscote’s departure.