A major new development of homes in the centre of Brixham is expected to get the green light at next week’s planning meeting, scheduled Monday 23 June.
The scheme is for 17 two-bedroomed flats on the site of a former Jewson builders’ merchants outlet in New Road.
The art deco building was a paint factory before it became a builders’ merchant, and has more recently been used as a car garage.
Torbay Council’s planning committee will consider the proposal next week, with officers recommending they should give it the go-ahead.
It comes despite a number of objections from people living nearby that the new building, which will be up to four storeys high, will be too big for the site and will destroy their privacy.
The committee will also hear that an independent body has decided that no ‘affordable’ housing can be provided as part of the scheme. The Brixham Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan has earmarked the site for up to 20 homes, but says those homes should be in the affordable category and not built for the open market.
Brixham Town Council does not object, and planning officers say using the site will take some of the pressure off greenfield sites to meet the town’s housing needs.
The report goes on: “The proposal seeks to redevelop a prominent, art deco-style commercial building from the early twentieth century. The developer has outlined an intention to deliver homes that are likely to appeal to local people, including small families, couples and single people.
“If approved, it is considered that this may help regenerate a key part of the town and provide much-needed homes for local households.”
