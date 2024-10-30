Renters in the South Hams pay just over 26 per cent of their household income on rent according to the latest statistics from the Office of National Statistics.
The statistics (26.1 per cent) are based on April 1 2022 to March 31 2023.
This is higher than surrounding local authority areas with Teignbridge at 24.7 per cent, Torbay 24.3 per cent, Plymouth 22.9 per cent and West Devon 21.2 per cent.
Nationwide the most expensive area to rent is Kensington and Chelsea at 52.2 per cent of median income and the cheapest is North Lincolnshire at 18.8 per cent of median income.
The South Hams figure, and that of almost places outside London, are within the affordability ratio which has been set at 30 per cent.
The average rent was 34.2 per cent of a median private-renting household income in England (£1,178 rent compared with a £3,448 monthly income).