How to care for your garden in the heat

With temperatures set to soar in the South Hams and the Met Office issuing an extreme heat warning, it’s more important than ever to protect your garden and its content from the incoming heat wave.

The amber warning, issued for Sunday (July 17) Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) has made creating shade and conservative watering essential.

Gardening expert Jack Sutcliffe has unveiled his five tips to help you protect your prize plants, fruit and vegetable patch, and garden furniture.

1 Move all container plants into the shade

Container plants are the first to dry out in a heatwave, you need to protect them from the sun or they will perish quickly. Moving them into the shade so they don’t feel the full heat of the midday sun is an easy way to prepare your plants and pots for the rising temperature.

2 Do not over water your lawn

Lawns can become scorched during a heatwave, but there are things you can do to keep it looking thick and green. It will require minimal watering, once a week should do, and your mowing routine should drop to once a week. You should also adjust the blades on your mower to a higher setting to ensure the grass stems provide maximum shade for the soil.

3 Install air vent and use UV-resistant varnish on your summerhouse

We recommend placing an air vent high up on an exterior wall so warm air can rise and escape. You could even add a second vent low on the opposite wall to allow cooler air to circulate and stop your summer house from becoming uncomfortably hot during a heatwave. If you’re worried about the heat damaging the outside of your summerhouse, covering the wood in durable, UV-resistant varnish will protect it from sun damage.

4 Use reflective mulch to protect soil around plants

The biggest risk to plants in high temperature is the soil drying out, your first line of defence against this should be to use a layer of mulch around plants to help the soil stay moist after watering. There are many different mulch materials gardeners can use during a heatwave, dry grass clippings from your lawn are a great option.

5 Don’t give up on plants damaged by the heat

It’s not too late for plants that have wilted or turned brown during the heatwave. Watering your plants in the morning, mulching to encourage water retention and providing them with the right shade even after signs of damage could help them recover once the heat subsides.

Jack also commented:

“While most of us love a summer of hot weather, heatwaves can put your garden and its contents at risk. With temperatures set to rise and the Met Office issuing an amber weather