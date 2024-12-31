The Discharge Lounge is located on level 3 of Derriford Hospital, with direct access outside, making transferring patients to transport simple. It has a combination of comfortable armchairs and recliners for patients and there are also two beds available for patients who are not able to sit or would be more comfortable lying down. There is plenty of entertainment on offer as well, with two flatscreen TVs, books, games and magazines, and patients are provided with a selection of hot and cold food and drink throughout their stay in the Lounge.