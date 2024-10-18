A huge new section of Sherford’s Country Park has been created and is now open to the public.
This extensive green space now covers over 92 acres of land and more than quadruples the size of Sherford’s previous Country Park.
This latest chapter of Sherford’s growth unlocks almost 73 acres of new land, which is a significant boost to the 19 acres that previously formed the Country Park, taking the space to a scale equivalent to 57 football pitches.
Despite its significant scale, the new parkland has room to grow; the Country Park will eventually span more than 500 acres and integrate into the town via wide planted corridors that sweep into the development. This is all part of the grand green vision for Sherford, which is being brought to life by the Sherford Consortium – a partnership between Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Group, which includes Linden Homes, Bovis Homes* and Countryside Partnerships.
A celebration of the local landscape, the Country Park expansion makes the most of the distinctive natural features, including Sherford Stream.
In the stream valley, there are ponds and watercourses, full of aquatic plants including water lilies, which provide a rich habitat for wildlife such as fish and birds.
Ecology and biodiversity remain at the heart of Sherford’s green space, with the creation of new areas for flora and fauna to flourish.
Maintaining and providing new opportunities to safeguard and encourage Sherford’s varied creatures – which include a variety of insects, bats, reptiles, badgers, owls, otters and birds – new habitats enable local wildlife to thrive. A bat barn will also be built in the area.
Native woodland and new trees, orchards and pastures, species-rich hedge banks, wildflower meadows and Bluebell fields, sit alongside raised bee banks, wetlands and grasslands.
When complete, the vast area of open green space will be triple the size of Plymouth’s Central Park.
Peter Sadler, Managing Director of Vistry Cornwall South West, part of the Sherford Consortium, said: “It is fantastic to open this brand new section of stunning parkland to the public. It is designed around the outstanding local landscape that surrounds Sherford and makes the very best of it. Central to our vision for Sherford is ensuring homes are never far from accessible outdoor space, and the Country Park now provides even more opportunities for residents to enjoy the great outdoors.”
South Hams District Council’s Executive Lead for Climate Change & Biodiversity, Cllr John McKay, said: “This is such positive news and a wonderful addition to Sherford’s existing green spaces. The ongoing delivery of the country park supports our commitment to making sure that open spaces are places where people and nature can thrive. Opening the next phase of 73 acres is brilliant news towards achieving that ambition.
“Not only will this offer the residents of Sherford, along with our wider community, access to a wonderful space to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of the beautiful South Hams countryside, but we will also see new wildlife, flora and fauna flourish within this open space. It’s such a great achievement by all involved.”