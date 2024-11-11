The Happy Pear company, which specialises in plant-based foods, is recalling batches of a number of its hummus products due to possible contamination with animal matter, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.
The affected batches, which contain canned chickpeas as an ingredient, include the firm’s ‘Red Pepper Hummus’ in 150g packs, with the 4304 batch code and an ‘11/12/2024’ use-by date, the
‘Caramelised Onion Hummus’ (150g container and 4305 batch code) with a use-by date of 12/12/2024, the ‘Reduced Fat Hummus 150g’ range, (4304 batch code and 11/12/2024 date),
the ‘Triple Dip 180g’ (4303, 10/12/2024) and the ‘Moroccan Style Hummus’, also in 150g packs, with a 12/12/2024 use-by date and batch number, 4305.
The FSA advised anyone who purchased the above batch of product not to consume it and return it to the store where it was purchased, where they will be issued with a refund.